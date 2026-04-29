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Home  » News » Sharad Kalaskar Gets Bail In Narendra Dabholkar Murder Case

Sharad Kalaskar Gets Bail In Narendra Dabholkar Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 29, 2026 15:54 IST

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Sharad Kalaskar, a convict in the 2013 murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, sparking renewed interest in the case.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti/Facebook

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti/Facebook

Key Points

  • Sharad Kalaskar, convicted in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case, has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court.
  • Kalaskar is also facing trial for the murder of communist leader and rationalist Govind Pansare.
  • The CBI investigated the Dabholkar murder case after a petition was filed in the High Court.
  • Kalaskar and another individual were previously convicted for Dabholkar's murder but acquitted of charges under UAPA and the Arms Act.
  • Mukta Dabholkar has challenged the acquittals and exclusion of UAPA charges, claiming a larger conspiracy by right-wing extremists.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Sharad Kalaskar, a convict in the murder case of rationalist and anti-superstition crusader Narendra Dabholkar in 2013.

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Ranjitsinha Bhonsale granted him bail on a surety of Rs 50,000.

 

The detailed order copy will be available later.

The prosecution sought that the court stay the operation of its order, but it was refused.

Kalaskar's Involvement in Other Cases

Kalaskar is also facing trial for the killing of communist leader and rationalist Govind Pansare. In October last year, the high court granted him bail in the case.

With having secured bail in the Dabholkar case, Kalaskar can now walk out of jail after completing the bail formalities.

The Murder of Narendra Dabholkar

Dabholkar, 67, the founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, an anti-superstition organisation, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants while on a morning walk in Pune on August 20, 2013.

Initially, the case was probed by the local police, but following a petition filed in the HC by his daughter Mukta Dabholkar, the investigation was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2014.

Legal Proceedings and Appeals

On May 10, 2024, a sessions court convicted Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar for Dabholkar's murder, sentencing them to life in prison.

However, they were acquitted of charges under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act.

The court had also acquitted Virendra Singh Tawde, Sanjiv Punalekar, and Vikram Bhave, citing insufficient evidence.

Kalaskar challenged his conviction before the high court. Pending a hearing in his appeal, he sought bail through lawyer Shubhada Khot.

Mukta Dabholkar had also filed an appeal before the HC, challenging the acquittals and the exclusion of UAPA charges against Andure and Kalaskar.

Her plea claimed the murder was part of a larger conspiracy by right-wing extremists.

Dabholkar's murder was the first in a chain of similar killings of three other rationalists and activists -- Govind Pansare in Kolhapur in February 2015, Kannada-language scholar MM Kalburgi in Dharwad in August 2015, and journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru in September 2017.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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