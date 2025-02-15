HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
CVC to probe renovations at Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal'

February 15, 2025 16:27 IST

The Central Vigilance Commission has directed the Public Works Department of Delhi government to conduct a detailed probe into the alleged merger of properties to expand the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow and the expenditures incurred on its interiors, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijender Gupta said on Saturday.

IMAGE: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

The bungalow labelled as "Sheesh Mahal" by the BJP for alleged corruption was occupied by Arvind Kejriwal as the chief minister of Delhi from 2015 till the first week of October last year.

No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or its convenor Kejriwal on the matter.

 

Gupta said the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) took cognisance of his two earlier complaints and sought factual reports from the Public Works Department (PWD) based on which it has now directed to conduct a detailed probe.

In his first complaint to the CVC, the newly-elected BJP MLA from Rohini alleged that Kejriwal flouted building regulations to construct a lavish mansion covering 40,000 square yards (8 acres) of land.

Government properties, including plot Nos. 45 and 47 on Rajpur Road (previously housing senior officials and judges in Type-V flats) and two bungalows (8-A and 8-B, Flag Staff Road) were demolished and merged into the new residence, violating ground coverage and floor area ratio norms and lacking proper layout plan approvals, Gupta alleged.

In his second complaint, Gupta alleged "extravagant spending" on the renovation and interior decoration of the bungalow on 6, Flag Staff Road.

He also claimed "massive financial irregularities" and expenditure of crores of rupees from the taxpayers' money on luxurious amenities in the bungalow.

