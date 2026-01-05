Cuba is ready to fall, says Trump

As Cuba announced that 32 of its citizens were killed during the United States military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, US President Donald Trump issued a warning, saying he believed the Cuban government was close to collapse.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump walks to the White House as he returns from Florida, in Washington, DC, on January 4, 2026. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

The Cuban government said it would observe two days of national mourning on January 5 and January 6 to honour those killed in the operation.

Officials in Havana said funeral arrangements would be announced at a later stage.

Cuba's state-run news agency Prensa Latina said the deceased were Cuban military personnel who had been deployed in Venezuela on official missions.

According to the report, they were operating at the request of the Venezuelan government when the US-led operation took place.

The Cuban personnel were killed either during direct clashes with attacking forces or as a result of air strikes on military facilities. It added that they offered resistance before being killed, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said Cuba had lost a major source of income following US operation in Venezuela.

"Cuba is ready to fall. Cuba looks like it's ready to fall," Trump said. "They got all of their income from Venezuela, from the Venezuelan oil. They're not getting any of it now."

Trump also issued warnings directed at Colombia, Cuba, Mexico and Denmark in a single day.

Following the operation in Venezuela, Maduro and his wife were flown to New York by US authorities.