CPI(M) to sideline leader accused in Sabarimala gold loss case

Following accusations of gold loss at the Sabarimala temple, the CPI(M) has announced that A Padmakumar will be sidelined from party activities pending the filing of charge sheets, signalling a serious response to the allegations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points CPI(M) will keep A Padmakumar, accused in the Sabarimala gold loss case, away from party activities.

The decision follows accusations against Padmakumar related to missing gold from Dwarapalaka idols and the Sreekovil doorframe.

Padmakumar, a former TDB president, was arrested and recently released by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The CPI(M) will decide on disciplinary action after the SIT files the charge sheet.

The SIT has informed the High Court that charge sheets in both cases will be filed before the end of the month.

CPI(M) state secretariat member T M Thomas Isaac on Monday said former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar, who is accused in the Sabarimala gold loss cases, will be kept away from party activities and disciplinary action would be taken only after the charge sheets are filed.

Former CPI(M) MLA Padmakumar is the 11th accused in the case related to gold lost from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the eighth accused in the case related to gold lost from the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) doorframe.

He was recently released from jail after being arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

It was during Padmakumar's tenure that the decision was taken to hand over the gold artefacts for replating in 2019.

CPI(M) Decision and Explanation

The CPI(M) district leadership held a meeting here on Monday after which it was decided that Padmakumar will be kept away from party activities and election work till the charge sheet is filed.

Isaac, who attended the meeting, told reporters that Padmakumar had given an explanation to the party regarding the allegations against him in the Sabarimala gold loss case.

"He has taken the stand that he has not committed any offence. He has also given explanations to all the questions, which will be examined by the party committee," he said.

Isaac said that after the SIT files the charge sheet, a decision would be taken by the party.

"Till then, he will be kept away from party activities. After the charge sheet is filed, the party will take a decision," he said.

He said Padmakumar has not been suspended from the party.

"Suspension is a punitive measure. What offences were committed by him will be revealed only after the charge sheet is filed," he said.

He said the party has not protected anyone involved in wrongdoing.

"But the party has to understand the nature of the mistake for which the charge sheet has to be filed," he said.

The SIT has informed the High Court supervising the investigation that charge sheets in both cases will be filed before the end of this month.