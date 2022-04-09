News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Covishield, Covaxin price slashed to Rs 225 for pvt hospitals

Covishield, Covaxin price slashed to Rs 225 for pvt hospitals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 09, 2022 17:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vaccine majors Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech on Saturday said they have decided to cut prices of the precaution dose of their respective COVID-19 vaccines to Rs 225 per shot for private hospitals after discussion with the government.

"We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the central government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs 600 to Rs 225 per dose," SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said in a tweet.

On Friday, the company had said that the precaution dose of its Covishield vaccine against COVID-19 will be priced at Rs 600 per shot for eligible individuals.

Bharat Biotech Co-Founder Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella in a tweet said: "We welcome the decision to make available precautionary dose for all adults. In consultation with the Central Government, we have decided to revise the price of #COVAXIN from Rs 1,200 to Rs 225 per dose, for #privatehospitals."

 

SII and Bharat Biotech have been major suppliers of COVID-19 vaccines to the government so far.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday announced that those above the age of 18 years who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose will be eligible for the precaution dose.

According to the health ministry, so far, about 96 per cent of all those above the age of 15 years in India have received at least one vaccine dose, while about 83 per cent have received both doses.

More than 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60 years. Besides, 45 per cent of beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group have received the first dose, the ministry said.

The ongoing free COVID-19 inoculation programme through government vaccination centres for the first and the second dose to the eligible population as well as the precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years will be accelerated, the ministry stated.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Real Cost of Vaccinating Everyone
The Real Cost of Vaccinating Everyone
Covishield: 'Single dose gives 71% effectiveness'
Covishield: 'Single dose gives 71% effectiveness'
Cost of vaccinating everyone above 18 years is...
Cost of vaccinating everyone above 18 years is...
No-trust vote against Imran likely at 8.30 pm
No-trust vote against Imran likely at 8.30 pm
Arora clinches gold at Thai Swimming Championships
Arora clinches gold at Thai Swimming Championships
Massive test awaits Pant as DC take on KKR
Massive test awaits Pant as DC take on KKR
IPL 2022: RCB vs MI: Who Will Win?
IPL 2022: RCB vs MI: Who Will Win?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Booster shots will cost Rs 100 billion

Booster shots will cost Rs 100 billion

Pvt centres can charge up to Rs 150 above vax price

Pvt centres can charge up to Rs 150 above vax price

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances