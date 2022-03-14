News
Covid vaccination for 12-14 yrs to begin from March 16

Covid vaccination for 12-14 yrs to begin from March 16

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: March 14, 2022 15:29 IST
The COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 12 -14 years will begin from March 16, while the co-morbidity clause for administering precaution doses to 60+ citizens has been removed, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Monday. 

IMAGE: A healthcare worker inoculates a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a girl, at Government Higher Secondary School, in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

The COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to the 12-14 years age group would be Corbevax manufactured by Biological Evans, Hyderabad.

Tweeting the announcement in Hindi, the minister said, "if the children are safe then the country is safe! I am happy to inform that the COVID vaccination of children in the age group of 12 to 13 and 13 to 14 is starting from March 16. Also, everyone aged 60+ will now be able to get precaution doses."

 

He also urged the families of children and people in the age group of 60+ that they must get vaccinated.

The Union government after due deliberations with scientific bodies has decided to start COVID19 vaccination for 12-13 yr and 13-14 yr age groups (those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010. i.e those who are already above 12 years of age) of the population from March 16, 2022, the health ministry said in a statement.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
