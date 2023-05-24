News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Court asks Swamy to file reply to Rahul's passport plea by Friday

Court asks Swamy to file reply to Rahul's passport plea by Friday

Source: PTI
May 24, 2023 17:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A metropolitan court on Wednesday asked former Bharatiya Janata Party member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy to file his written submissions by Friday in response to a plea by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for a no-objection certificate to facilitate issuance of an "ordinary passport" to him after he surrendered his diplomatic passport upon his disqualification as an MP.

IMAGE: Subramanian Swamy and Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Gandhi, who was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member after his conviction in a defamation case, is an accused in the National Herald case in which Swamy is the complainant. 

The Congress leader, whose sentence has been suspended in the defamation case filed over his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname, had moved the court seeking a no-objection certificate on Tuesday.

 

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Vaibhav Mehta observed that while granting bail to Gandhi, the court had placed no restrictions on his travel. The court, the magistrate said, had rejected Swamy's request for restrictions on Gandhi's travel.

The magistrate said since the right to travel is a fundamental right and the court had placed no restrictions on Gandhi's movement, he travelled several times without having to obtain permission from any court.

Gandhi's counsel Tarannum Cheema, who appeared along with advocates Nikhil Bhalla and Sumit Kumar, sought grant of a no-objection certificate (NoC) to the Congress leader so he could secure a fresh passport.

ACMM Mehta, however, said Swamy has the right to file a reply on the application.  

The court allowed Swamy to file his response by May 26 after he sought time. The magistrate said he will hear arguments on the matter the same day.

"The applicant ceased to be a member of Parliament in March 2023 and as such he surrendered his diplomatic passport and is applying for a fresh ordinary passport. By way of the present application, the applicant is seeking permission and no objection from this Court for issuance of fresh ordinary passport to him," the application said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Man Who Got Rahul Gandhi Sentenced
The Man Who Got Rahul Gandhi Sentenced
'Paying price for...': Rahul vacates Delhi bungalow
'Paying price for...': Rahul vacates Delhi bungalow
'Rahul's disqualification will mark end of BJP'
'Rahul's disqualification will mark end of BJP'
Houses of 8 Pak-based terrorists raided in J-K
Houses of 8 Pak-based terrorists raided in J-K
Mohan sets eyes on Asian Games medal
Mohan sets eyes on Asian Games medal
India-Australia ties in T-20 mode, Modi tells Albanese
India-Australia ties in T-20 mode, Modi tells Albanese
Dravid's pep talk to Indian women's team
Dravid's pep talk to Indian women's team
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

PIX: When Rahul Gandhi took a truck ride to Chandigarh

PIX: When Rahul Gandhi took a truck ride to Chandigarh

'BJP wants to make an example out of Rahul Gandhi'

'BJP wants to make an example out of Rahul Gandhi'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances