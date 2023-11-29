News
Couple fights on board, Bangkok flight turns to Delhi

Couple fights on board, Bangkok flight turns to Delhi

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 29, 2023 13:14 IST
A Lufthansa flight bound for Bangkok from Munich was diverted to Delhi on Wednesday due to unruly passenger behaviour.

IMAGE: Lufthansa aircraft parked at the airport in Frankfurt. Image used only for representation. Photograph: Reuters

"The decision came after the cabin crew reported disruptive conduct on board, specifically a dispute between a husband and wife," sources told ANI.

 

"The reason for the fight between husband and wife is not known yet but the flight had to be diverted due to the fight between husband and wife," aviation security of Delhi airport told ANI.

The flight initially sought permission to land at Pakistan's nearly airport, but for undisclosed reasons, that request was not fulfilled.

Consequently, the flight safely landed at Delhi Airport, where the unruly male passenger was offloaded and handed over to airport security.

A statement from Lufthansa Air is awaited.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
