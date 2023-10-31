News
Rediff.com  » News » Cop shot dead by militants in violence-hit Manipur

Cop shot dead by militants in violence-hit Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 31, 2023 13:27 IST
A sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) was killed on Tuesday after being shot at by suspected tribal militants at Moreh in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, police said.

IMAGE: A silent protest rally appealing for restoration of peace in strife-ridden Manipur, in Imphal on October 3, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Moreh SDPO Chingtham Anand received a bullet injury after the group of insurgents fired on policemen when they were inspecting the newly constructed helipad at Eastern ground in the border town dominated by Kuki-Zo community people, a senior officer said.

The SDPO was taken to a primary health centre in Moreh where he succumbed to his injury, the police officer said.

 

An operation has been launched in the area to apprehend the militants, he said.

The incident comes weeks after several civil society organisations, particularly those based in Moreh, demanded the removal of state forces from the border town.

The Manipur Police had arrested more than 10 Myanmarese in the last couple of days for allegedly stealing furniture and other household items from abandoned residences of Meiteis and for illegally entering into the Indian territory.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, reacting to the arrest of three Myanmarese on October 21 for stealing furniture and electrical items from houses that were burnt down when violence broke out in the state in May, had said, "This happened when some particular organisations were protesting against the deployment of state police and commandos at Moreh town".

Meanwhile, security forces seized arms and explosives in Manipur's Imphal East and Churachandpur districts, police said.

The security forces seized four firearms, 20 hand grenades and five empty magazines of rifles from Sanjenbam Khullen, Gouranagar and Terakhong village in Imphal East district in the last 24 hours, a police statement said on Monday night.

Six firearms including two 9 mm pistols along with 21 hand grenades and one mortar shell were recovered from Sanjenlok hilltop and Eshingthembi hilltop in Imphal East district.

They also seized two firearms including one country-made heavy mortar from D Moljang village in Churachandpur district, the police said.

Security forces comprising Assam Rifles and CRPF also dismantled six bunkers built by armed miscreants in the surrounding areas of Sanjenlok in Churachandpur district, it said.

The security forces also arrested one active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (City Meitei) involved in the extortion of money in Imphal West district.

