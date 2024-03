Contempt plea against SBI for seeking more time for electoral bond names

An NGO moved a contempt plea in the Supreme Court on Thursday, challenging the State Bank of India's (SBI) application seeking an extension of time till June 30 to disclose the details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions made by lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who appeared in the court on behalf of NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), that he was seeking initiation of contempt proceedings in the case.

Bhushan said the SBI's plea is likely to be listed on March 11 and the contempt application should also be heard together.

"Please send an e-mail. I will pass the order," the CJI said.

The SBI moved the top court on March 4, seeking extension of time till June 30 to disclose details of electoral bonds.

In its verdict last month, the top court directed the SBI to furnish the details to the Election Commission (EC) by March 6.