News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Contempt plea against SBI for seeking more time for electoral bond names

Contempt plea against SBI for seeking more time for electoral bond names

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: March 07, 2024 12:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An NGO moved a contempt plea in the Supreme Court on Thursday, challenging the State Bank of India's (SBI) application seeking an extension of time till June 30 to disclose the details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions made by lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who appeared in the court on behalf of NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), that he was seeking initiation of contempt proceedings in the case.

 

Bhushan said the SBI's plea is likely to be listed on March 11 and the contempt application should also be heard together.

"Please send an e-mail. I will pass the order," the CJI said.

The SBI moved the top court on March 4, seeking extension of time till June 30 to disclose details of electoral bonds.

In its verdict last month, the top court directed the SBI to furnish the details to the Election Commission (EC) by March 6.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Modi govt using SBI to...: Cong on electoral bonds
Modi govt using SBI to...: Cong on electoral bonds
Electoral Bonds Exposes Our Weakness
Electoral Bonds Exposes Our Weakness
EXPLAINED: What is an electoral bond?
EXPLAINED: What is an electoral bond?
Analysts remain selective about space-related stocks
Analysts remain selective about space-related stocks
Govt employees forcibly taken to Modi rally: J-K Oppn
Govt employees forcibly taken to Modi rally: J-K Oppn
PHOTOS: Kuldeep's magic puts India on top!
PHOTOS: Kuldeep's magic puts India on top!
Kharge's son-in-law to contest LS poll from K'taka?
Kharge's son-in-law to contest LS poll from K'taka?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SC deadline over, EC yet to get electoral bond details

SC deadline over, EC yet to get electoral bond details

Electoral Bonds: Which City Topped?

Electoral Bonds: Which City Topped?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances