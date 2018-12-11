Congress set to win Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi to decide CM

December 11, 2018 20:34 IST

The Congress was close to victory on Tuesday in Rajasthan as the party shifted focus on picking the state's next chief minister.

IMAGE: Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot flash victory signs after the declaration of Rajasthan assembly election results. Photograph: PTI Photo

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will take the final call Wednesday on who will be the chief minister after taking in account the opinion of the newly elected MLAs, a senior party leader said.

"Congress legislature party meeting will be held at 11 am on Wednesday in which the elected MLAs of the party will pass a resolution. The observer will seek individual opinion of the MLAs," AICC general secretary Avinash Pande said.

He said the Congress president will be apprised of the feedback and a second meeting of the CLP will be held on Wednesday evening.

The decision on the chief ministerial candidate would be announced after the second meeting, he said.

The Congress Legislature Party in Rajasthan will meet Wednesday morning to discuss its leader, who will go on to be the chief minister.

The two frontrunners are Rajasthan Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot and two-time chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

The final decision is expected to be announced after the observers sent by the All India Congress Committee to the legislators' meeting in Jaipur return to Delhi and brief Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

"The Congress Legislature Party meeting will take place tomorrow. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal has arrived for the meeting,” Pilot said Tuesday while counting was still in progress.

The observer was also expected to meet the two frontrunners individually.

In a show of unity, both Gehlot and Pilot -- along with other leaders -- appeared before the media, flashing the victory sign.

Rajasthan has a 200-member assembly but polling on Alwar's Ramgarh constituency was postponed following the death of the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate

IMAGE: Rajasthan's outgoing chief minister Vasundhara Raje arrives at BJP office in Jaipur. Photograph: PTI Photo

Among the early Congress winners are Johri Lal Meena (Rajgarh-Laxmangarh), Madan Prajapapat (Pachpadra), Zahida Khan (Kaman), Ramlal Jat (Mandal) and Prashant Bairwa (Niwai).

BJP's Santosh (Anupgarh), Kaluram (Dag), Sama Ram Garaisa (Pindwara-Abu) and Jagsi Ram (Reodar) had also won.

Bahujan Samaj Party's Sandeep Kumar (Tijara) and Wajib Ali (Nagar) were among the other winners declared so far.

The BJP's apparent failure to retain the state comes intensive electioneering, which involved Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The trend that BJP and the Congress parties are voted to power alternately appeared to hold in the state.

Ashok Gehlot said people had given their mandate to the Congress and it will get a clear majority in the state.

"The Congress will form the government. This is the mandate of public, which is in favour of the Congress party,” he said.

"We will get a clear majority and will also take along other parties or candidates who quit the BJP for us," he told reporters in Jaipur.