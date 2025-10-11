HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Congress to contest all 11 legislative council seats in UP

Congress to contest all 11 legislative council seats in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 11, 2025 01:40 IST

x

The Congress on Friday announced that it will field candidates for all 11 seats -- five graduates' and six teachers' constituencies -- in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections scheduled for next year.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The party also named five potential candidates and indicated that it plans to go solo in the polls.

In a statement, state Congress chief Ajay Rai said the party aims to amplify the voices of the youth and teachers in the Council. To achieve this, the party has begun registering five lakh graduate and two lakh teacher voters.

 

Rai said the potential candidates are being appointed as coordinators for each seat.

Currently, five coordinators have been named, and these are Vikrant Vashishtha for the Meerut-Saharanpur Graduate seat, Raghuraj Singh Pal for the Agra Graduate seat, Devmani Tiwari for the Lucknow Graduate seat, Sanjay Priyadarshi for the Varanasi Teachers' Legislative Council seat, and Arvind Singh Patel for the Varanasi Graduates' Legislative Council seat.

A graduates' constituency is one in which only graduates from any recognised Indian university, or those with an equivalent qualification, can vote. In a teachers' constituency, only a full-time teacher in at least a secondary school or higher is eligible to vote.

The state Congress chief alleged that in the last election, the BJP won by indulging in vote theft, booth capturing, and ballot box replacement, attempting to suppress the voice of democracy.

He said a 'Connect Centre' has been established at the state Congress office in Lucknow for the elections. A Coordinator Committee will be formed in each district, which will be connected to the Connect Centre, he said.

All frontal organisations have been involved. The Legal, Teachers', and Medical Cells have been assigned special responsibilities for this election, he added.

Rai stated MPs, MLAs, and senior Congress leaders are being appointed as in-charges for all seats.

There are a total of 100 Legislative Council seats in Uttar Pradesh, which are filled by members selected by MLAs, civic and panchayat representatives, teachers, and graduates. In addition, the government also nominates some members.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Muslims of UP will go with Congress'
'Muslims of UP will go with Congress'
Congress' Double-Engine Vipaksh!
Congress' Double-Engine Vipaksh!
'JNU gang has hijacked Congress in UP'
'JNU gang has hijacked Congress in UP'
Priyanka's entry throws open poll equations in UP
Priyanka's entry throws open poll equations in UP
Is Rahul or Priyanka the future of Congress?
Is Rahul or Priyanka the future of Congress?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Karwa Chauth Songs

webstory image 2

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

VIDEOS

Fatima Sana Shaikh spotted in casual look at Mumbai airport1:04

Fatima Sana Shaikh spotted in casual look at Mumbai airport

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrates 'Karwa Chauth' rituals at her residence5:53

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrates 'Karwa Chauth' rituals at...

Shilpa Shetty arrives at Anil Kapoor's Residence for Karwa Chauth celebrations0:16

Shilpa Shetty arrives at Anil Kapoor's Residence for...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO