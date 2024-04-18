Congress spokesperson booked for hate speech in Kerala

The Kerala police on Thursday registered a case against Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed for allegedly making a hate speech during an election campaign in the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency recently.

IMAGE: Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed. Photograph: Courtesy INC online

The Medical College police said Mohamed has been booked under IPC Section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot--if rioting be committed--if not committed) and Section 125 of the Representation of People's Act (Promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) based on the complaint forwarded to them by the Election Commission.

The poll panel received the complaint from a native of Thiruvananthapuram, they said.

According to police, Mohamed, while addressing an election meeting at the Kuttikkattoor area, allegedly said, "If the BJP comes to power again at the Centre, the places of worship of minority communities will be harmed."

Mohamed said that she did not intend to hurt religious sentiments and stood by what she said.