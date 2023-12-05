News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP only in 'gaumutra states': DMK MP sparks row

BJP only in 'gaumutra states': DMK MP sparks row

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 05, 2023 18:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP in Lok Sabha sparked a controversy on Tuesday by describing Hindi heartland states as 'gaumutra states', and said the Bharatiya Janata Party can win elections only there and not in south India.

IMAGE: DMK MP Senthilkumar in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI on X

BJP leaders hit back at the DMK and asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi if he agreed with the insulting remarks of its Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) partner against the north Indians.

Participating in a debate in the Lower House on two bills related to Jammu and Kashmir, D N V Senthilkumar said people of this country should think that the power of the BJP is only winning elections 'in the heartland states of Hindi and what we generally called as gaumutra states'.

 

The comments come in the backdrop of some referring to the recent assembly election results as a 'North-South divide' after the BJP trounced the Congress in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and the Congress won in Telangana.

During the elections, the row over some DMK leaders' remarks against Sanatan Dharma had been latched on by the BJP to target the Congress.

Earlier this year, Congress had wrested Karnataka from the BJP, while other southern states are ruled by non-BJP parties including Tamil Nadu where Congress ally DMK is in power.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Senthilkumar said, "You (BJP) cannot come to South India. You see all the results of what happens in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka ... we are very strong over there."

He went on to say, "We will not be surprised if you have an option of converting all these states into Union territories so that you can come into indirect power because you can never dream of setting foot over there and taking control of all the southern states."

In Tamil Nadu, state BJP chief K Annamalai condemned the 'insensitive' remarks of the MP, saying the level of the party's discourse is 'sinking' like Chennai and the 'arrogance' of DMK will be the prime reason for its downfall.

'After calling our North Indian friends Pani Puri sellers, toilet constructors, etc., I.N.D.I. Alliance DMK MP, makes Gaumutra Jibes,' he said on X.

'Chennai is sinking due to the misgovernance of DMK & and so is their level of discourse on the floor of the Parliament,' Annamalai said, referring to the flood-like situation in the state capital.

The BJP 'highly condemns this insensitive remark', he said.

Annamalai said the DMK MP has possibly forgotten that the NDA Alliance is in power in Puducherry and was in power in Karnataka until recently.

'The arrogance of DMK will be the prime reason for their downfall!' he posted.

Former Karnataka minister C T Ravi asked if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi endorses such insulting remarks.

'Will I.N.D.I. Alliance leader Rahul Gandhi agree with this DMK man who has insulted Bharatiyas of the Heartland States?

'How long will CONgress and its allies insult Bharatiyas? (sic),' he said on X.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao on Tuesday demanded that the Tamil Nadu government register a case against state minister for making 'hate speeches' against Sanatan Dharma and sack them from their posts.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'North-South Divide Is Very Worrying'
'North-South Divide Is Very Worrying'
Has Sanatana Dharma Met Its Match In Caste Census?
Has Sanatana Dharma Met Its Match In Caste Census?
Has Udhayanidhi Shot INDIA Alliance in the Foot?
Has Udhayanidhi Shot INDIA Alliance in the Foot?
Some things are best ...: SC judge on collegium pleas
Some things are best ...: SC judge on collegium pleas
BSE firms' m-cap at record high of Rs 346.47 lakh cr
BSE firms' m-cap at record high of Rs 346.47 lakh cr
Karni Sena chief shot dead at home by 3 'guests'
Karni Sena chief shot dead at home by 3 'guests'
FIH Jnr WC: Araijeet's hat-trick powers India to win
FIH Jnr WC: Araijeet's hat-trick powers India to win
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

What Is Your 2024 Game Plan, Modiji?

What Is Your 2024 Game Plan, Modiji?

Sanatan Dharma Controversy: Why Stalin Is Unflustered

Sanatan Dharma Controversy: Why Stalin Is Unflustered

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances