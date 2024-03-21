News
Congress seeks EC action against 'Modi Parivaar', 'Modi ki Guarantee' ads

Source: PTI
March 21, 2024 19:36 IST
Alleging misuse of state resources for the poll campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress on Thursday complained to the Election Commission against "Modi Parivaar" and "Modi ki Guarantee" advertisements and sought their immediate removal and action against those behind it.

IMAGE: BJP national president JP Nadda flags off the 'Viksit Bharat Modi ki Guarantee' video van, in New Delhi, February 26, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

A delegation of Congress leaders comprising Mukul Wasnik, Salman Khurshid and Supriya Shrinate met the Election Commission and handed over a set of complaints about alleged violations of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls and demanded immediate action.

 

The Congress delegation also lodged a complaint against the Bharatiya Janata Party's "false advertisements" invoking the 2G allocation issue and alleged that the party was pursuing a decade-old narrative that had been thoroughly discredited through a comprehensive judicial process.

The party prayed for the removal of the advertisement and action against its authors and publishers.

In another complaint, the Congress sought the removal of 'Modi Parivaar' advertisement, alleging that it highlights how state resources are being misused for a veiled campaign advertisement.

"The brazen use of the armed forces violates multiple directives of the ECI. The fact that the ministry of I&B is being compelled to produce and broadcast the same also needs to be addressed. We seek the removal of the advertisement and action against the guilty parties," the Congress memorandum read.

In a separate complaint, the Congress demanded a probe into an unsolicited letter being circulated on social media purportedly from the prime minister himself and asked how the official letterhead of the PMO can be used for what is an obvious campaigning material.

"We demand an inquiry into the group circulating the same and the takedown of the material along with other appropriate action," the memorandum said.

The Congress also sought action against the BJP's advertisements on the Delhi Metro with the tagline "Modi ki Guarantee" and removal of such advertisements.

The party also sought the removal of all images of the prime minister from government bodies, offices, petrol pumps for the duration of the elections as the same violates multiple safeguards iterated in election law.

Another complaint by the Congress highlighted the "vile and obscene" posts targeting a senior congress leader, being run from the official social media handle of the BJP.

"Strict action is sought against the authors and the publishers for multiple violations of the Indian Penal Code 1860 and the Representation of the People Act, 1951," the party said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
