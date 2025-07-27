HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Congress issues 3-day LS whip ahead of Pahalgam, Op Sindoor debate

Congress issues 3-day LS whip ahead of Pahalgam, Op Sindoor debate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 27, 2025 22:13 IST

The Congress has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, mandating their presence in the House for three days starting Monday, with a debate set to take place on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi during a meeting with Telangana cabinet ministers, in New Delhi, July 24, 2025. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

The ruling alliance and the Opposition are set to lock horns over the two issues steeped in national security and foreign policy imperatives.

 

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led ruling National Democratic Alliance and the opposition parties are expected to field their top guns during the discussion in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

A whip has been issued by the Congress mandating the presence of its MPs in the House for three days starting Monday.

Sources said Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will speak on the issues amid indications that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may make an intervention to convey his government's "robust" stand against terrorism.

After the first week of the Parliament's Monsoon session ended up in a virtual washout due to opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar and other issues, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on July 25 that the opposition has agreed to the start of a discussion on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday and in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The two sides have consented to a marathon 16-hour debate in each House, which invariably stretches longer in practice.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
