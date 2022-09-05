News
Congress is united, we don't silence anyone: Jairam Ramesh

Congress is united, we don't silence anyone: Jairam Ramesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 05, 2022 15:59 IST
The Congress asserted Monday it is a united and democratic party, and allows its leaders to express their views openly.

IMAGE: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference on Bharat Jodo Yatra, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Congress' assertion came amid a slew of Bharatiya Janata Party barbs and criticism from former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad stating that the party should undertake "Congress jodo" before its "Bharat Jodo" march.

Asked about the BJP swipes, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the party is strong and united.

"Those who are disgruntled in the Congress, they keep giving statements. But I think the party is united today. Yesterday the rally was very successful and every worker is committed, there is excitement, energy and our sole aim is to undertake the Bharat Jodo Yatra," Ramesh told reporters.

 

"The Congress is a big family and there are people of different views. We are a democratic party, people air their views openly -- some write letters, some tweet, some give an interview -- and this shows democracy. There is no dictatorship in our party, we don't silence anyone," Ramesh said.

He said efforts are made to assuage concerns of leaders "but some people leave despite that, hurling abuses".

"I don't want to say anything about them, I have already spoken about them," he said in an apparent reference to Azad.

"But to say that 'Congress jodo' should be our priority, that is wrong, for us the priority is to unite the country," he asserted.

Ramesh said the Yatra's objective is to ensure that the concerns and demands expressed by the people reach Delhi.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
