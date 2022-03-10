News
Rediff.com  » News » Cong workers blame EVMs for party's rout in 5 states

Cong workers blame EVMs for party's rout in 5 states

Source: PTI
March 10, 2022 14:29 IST
After the Congress' poor performance in all five states where Assembly elections were held, party workers staged a protest outside the party's headquarters, alleging that democracy was being “murdered” through EVMs.

 
IMAGE: Police personnel on duty outside a strong room, where EVMs are kept, a day before counting of votes for UP assembly polls, in Bareilly, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Delhi Congress leader Jagdish Sharma and some local workers raised slogans against the BJP holding placards that read: “EVM se ho rahi hai loktantra ki hatya” (Democracy is being murdered through electronic voting machines).

The Congress is set to lose Punjab to entrant Aam Aadmi Party and is trailing in all the other four states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur -- where the BJP is set to form its governments.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
