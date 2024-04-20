News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Cong under fire as K'taka leader alleges 'love jihad' after daughter's murder

Cong under fire as K'taka leader alleges 'love jihad' after daughter's murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 20, 2024 18:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday accused the Congress government in Karnataka of misleading people over the murder of a girl on a college campus, alleging that it has prioritised the protection of its "vote bank" over the protection of women.

IMAGE: Congress councillor Niranjan Hiremath has claimed that his daughter's murder is a case of 'love jihad'. Photograph: ANI on X

BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde sought to draw a parallel between Karnataka's handling of Neha Hiremath's killing to the way West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee allegedly shielded the Sandeshkhali case accused Shajahan Sheikh.

"In a similar way, the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka is attempting to protect Fayaz who brutally murdered a Congress councillor's daughter Neha," he told reporters.

 

He said Congress councillor Niranjan Hiremath has claimed that his daughter's murder is a case of 'love jihad' but Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is framing it as a love affair and attempting to mislead the public.

The Congress government should punish criminals severely, regardless of the religion, he said.

Tawde also mocked the opposition INDIA bloc, noting that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticised Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Udhayanidhi Stalin after the polls were over in Tamil Nadu.

Likewise, once the elections in Kerala are over, Congress leaders will start speaking against Kerala's ruling Left parties, he said.

This is the true nature of their alliance, he said. In an interview, Reddy had flayed Stalin over his remarks on Sanatan Dharma.

Tawde also claimed that TMC president Mamata Banerjee has said she will lead the INDIA bloc after the elections. "Have Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge accepted her claim," he asked.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Love jihad campaign treats women as if they are foolish'
'Love jihad campaign treats women as if they are foolish'
Interfaith couples uneasy as 'love jihad' storm rages
Interfaith couples uneasy as 'love jihad' storm rages
Love jihad charge haunts CPM over interfaith wedding
Love jihad charge haunts CPM over interfaith wedding
TISS suspends PhD student for screening BBC docu
TISS suspends PhD student for screening BBC docu
'I will do everything to play in T20 World Cup': DK
'I will do everything to play in T20 World Cup': DK
Verstappen wins first sprint race of the F1 season
Verstappen wins first sprint race of the F1 season
Should Dhoni bat higher up the order?
Should Dhoni bat higher up the order?
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Interfaith relations can't be dubbed as love jihad: HC

Interfaith relations can't be dubbed as love jihad: HC

Pune varsity student attacked over 'love jihad' charge

Pune varsity student attacked over 'love jihad' charge

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances