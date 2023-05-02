News
Congress gives 5 guarantees in Karnataka manifesto

Congress gives 5 guarantees in Karnataka manifesto

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 02, 2023 11:36 IST
The Congress on Tuesday promised in its manifesto for the May 10 assembly elections to repeal all unjust laws and anti-people laws passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Karnataka within one year of coming to power in the state.

IMAGE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former CM and LoP Siddaramaiah, state president D K Shivakumar and other leaders release the party's manifesto for Karnataka elections in Bengaluru, on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

In the manifesto for the polls released in Bengaluru by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of the state unit chief D K Shivakumar and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and others, the party reiterated its five guarantees: Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi and Shakti.

 

The Congress in the manifesto promised to 'repeal all unjust laws and anti-people laws passed by the BJP government within one year of coming to power'.

The manifesto called 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' (Peaceful garden of all communities) includes the Shakti scheme which will provide free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRTC/ BMTC buses and the Gruha Lakshmi scheme under which each woman head of the family will receive Rs 2,000.

Kharge said, "I am giving the sixth guarantee that these guarantees will surely be implemented in the first cabinet meeting on the first day of the government formation."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Cong promises to restore 4% K'taka minority quota
Congress replaces candidate against Karnataka CM
Freebies galore in poll-bound Karnataka
Kohli, Gambhir clash after match; teammates intervene!
IPL: Kohli, Gambhir fined 100% match fees for clash
Remember this Kohli-Gambhir clash from IPL 2013?
Why Telcos Want Airlines To Replace Altimeters
