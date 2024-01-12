News
Cong releases Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra 'anthem'

Cong releases Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra 'anthem'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 12, 2024 20:34 IST
The Congress on Friday said the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is being organised by the party to raise voice against the 'injustice' of the last 10 years, as it released a 'Nyay anthem' with the tagline 'Saho Mat, Daro Mat (do not suffer, do not be scared)'.

IMAGE: AICC national spokesperson Shama Mohamed, Telangana PCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, and others release the posters of Rahul Gandhi's Bharath Jodo Nyay Yatra in Chennai on January 11, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 'anthem' was shared on all the social media handles of the party with a video that features protesting women wrestlers, glimpses from Rahul Gandhi's Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Congress leader's interactions with farmers and labourers.

 

Sharing the 'anthem' on X, Gandhi said in a post in Hindi: 'We will reach every house until we get the right to justice. Street, locality, till Parliament, until we get the right to justice. Do not suffer, do not be afraid!'

In a post on the microblogging platform, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said: 'The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is to raise voice against the injustice of the last 10 years. Its theme song has been released today. Listen and share it with as many people as possible.'

The march led by Gandhi is scheduled to start from Manipur on Sunday and conclude in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

The yatra will travel through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states, including Arunachal Pradesh, and the Congress believes that it will prove to be as 'transformative' as Gandhi's earlier cross-country march.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
