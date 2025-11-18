HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Cong mulls action against 43 Bihar leaders after poll rout

Cong mulls action against 43 Bihar leaders after poll rout

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 18, 2025 18:10 IST

x

The Congress on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to 43 leaders, including former ministers, accusing them of anti-party activities during the Bihar assembly elections.

IMAGE: A deserted view of the Bihar Congress office during the vote counting of the Bihar assembly election, in Patna, November 14, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

According to a release issued by the Congress, its Disciplinary Committee has sent the show-cause notices to the leaders for making statements which deviated from the official line of the party.

Among the 43 are former minister Veena Shahi, AICC member Madhurendra Kumar Singh, ex-general secretary of state Congress Kaisar Khan, former MLA Sudhir Kumar, and ex-MLC Ajay Kumar Singh.

 

President of the state Congress' Disciplinary Committee, Kapil Dev Prasad Yadav, said,

All the leaders are directed to present a written clarification before the committee by noon on November 21.

If the answer is not received within the stipulated time, the committee will be forced to take strict action, which includes expulsion from the primary membership of the party for six years, he added.

The committee pointed out that discipline and unity are high priorities for the party, and any act damaging these will be taken seriously.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

It's Time For Rahul Gandhi To Step Aside
It's Time For Rahul Gandhi To Step Aside
Bihar rout sparks dissent in Cong, leaders call for course correction
Bihar rout sparks dissent in Cong, leaders call for course correction
'Rahul Can't Play Victim All The Time'
'Rahul Can't Play Victim All The Time'
Congress Rout: Rahul's 'Vote Chori' Has No Impact
Congress Rout: Rahul's 'Vote Chori' Has No Impact
Congress Alleges 'Vote Chori' In Bihar
Congress Alleges 'Vote Chori' In Bihar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kanda Bhajji: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

8 Nations Drinking The Most Scotch

webstory image 3

10 Nations With The Most Women In Parliament

VIDEOS

India pushes affordable GPUs Jitin Prasada on Governments plans for usage Of AI0:40

India pushes affordable GPUs Jitin Prasada on Governments...

J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Nowgam blast investigation underway, relief announced for affected families2:26

J&K CM Omar Abdullah on Nowgam blast investigation...

Congress MP Shafi Parambil opposes SIR, warns of political pressure on officials2:14

Congress MP Shafi Parambil opposes SIR, warns of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO