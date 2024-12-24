News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Cong moves SC against amendments to election rules

Cong moves SC against amendments to election rules

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 24, 2024 15:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Congress on Tuesday filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging the recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 and expressed hope that the apex court will help restore the 'fast eroding' integrity of the electoral process.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The government has tweaked an election rule to prevent public inspection of certain electronic documents such as CCTV camera and webcasting footage as well as video recordings of candidates to prevent their misuse.

All India Congress Committee general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who filed the petition, said, 'The integrity of the electoral process is fast eroding. Hopefully the Supreme Court will help restore it.'

 

'A writ has just been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961,' he said in a post on X.

Ramesh said the Election Commission, a Constitutional body charged with the conduct of free and fair elections cannot be allowed to unilaterally, and without public consultation, amend such a vital law in such a brazen manner.

'This is especially true when that amendment does away with public access to essential information that makes the electoral process more transparent and accountable,' he said.

Based on the recommendation of the Election Commission of India, the Union law ministry on Friday amended Rule 93(2)(a) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, to restrict the type of 'papers' or documents open to public inspection.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'EC Has Been Found Wanting'
'EC Has Been Found Wanting'
'Is EC Preparing To Manipulate Polls?'
'Is EC Preparing To Manipulate Polls?'
Election Commission's Knock At Midnight!
Election Commission's Knock At Midnight!
MF asset surges Rs 17 lakh cr in 2024
MF asset surges Rs 17 lakh cr in 2024
Will decapitate your leaders: Israel's warning to...
Will decapitate your leaders: Israel's warning to...
A friend's blessings help Kambli through tough times
A friend's blessings help Kambli through tough times
6 Reasons To Have Beetroot-Amla Juice Every Morning
6 Reasons To Have Beetroot-Amla Juice Every Morning
More like this
Govt tweaks election rule; why is ECI afraid, asks Cong
Govt tweaks election rule; why is ECI afraid, asks Cong
'Vague Allegations Against EC Unfair'
'Vague Allegations Against EC Unfair'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances