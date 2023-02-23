News
Cong claims Pawan Khera deplaned, airline says all flyers deboarded

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: February 23, 2023 13:48 IST
The Congress on Thursday claimed its leader Pawan Khera was deplaned from a flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the party's plenary session.

IMAGE: Congress leader Pawan Khera during a protest in New Delhi on July 21, 2022. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

Several party leaders got off the plane after Khera was deboarded and staged a dharna on the tarmac.

As drama escalated at terminal one of the domestic airport in New Delhi, flight staff told Congress leaders there was confusion with Khera's bags.

Later, Indigo said all passengers on the flight were asked to deboard by the staff and they will be put on another flight.

 

Meanwhile, several Congress leaders raised slogans against the government while on the tarmac.

'We are all on the @IndiGo6E flight 6E 204 to Raipur and all of a sudden my colleague @Pawankhera has been asked to deplane,' Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who was also on the flight, said on Twitter.

'What sort of high handedness is this? Is there any rule of law? On what grounds is this being done and under whose order?' she said.

The flight was delayed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
