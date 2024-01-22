News
Rediff.com  » News » Confident that Ram mandir consecration will...: Modi

Confident that Ram mandir consecration will...: Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: January 22, 2024 09:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the "historic moment" of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will enrich the Indian heritage and culture and take the country's development journey to new heights.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu on January 20, 2024. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Modi's remarks came in response to President Droupadi Murmu's two-page letter to him ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram temple.

Tagging the president's letter, Modi said in a post in Hindi on X, "Honorable @rashtrapatibhvn ji, Thank you very much for your good wishes on the auspicious occasion of Ram Lalla's consecration in Ayodhya Dham."

He added, "I am confident that this historic moment will further enrich Indian heritage and culture and take our development journey to new heights."

 

Murmu in her letter to the PM said that the nationwide celebratory atmosphere is an uninhibited expression of India's eternal soul and start of a new cycle in the country's resurgence.

Murmu complimented Modi ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha'.

".... as you prepare yourself to go for 'Pran Pratishtha' of Prabhu Shri Ram's 'murti' (idol) at the new temple built at his birthplace in Ayodhya, I can only contemplate the unique civilisational journey that will be accomplished with each step taken by you in the hallowed precincts," she said.

Murmu in her letter also referred to the 11-day rigorous 'anushthan' the prime minister has undertaken, and said that it is not only a sacred ritual but also a supreme spiritual act of sacrifice and submission to Lord Ram.

"We all are fortunate to witness the commencement of a new cycle in the resurgence of our nation," she said.

© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
