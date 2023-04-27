News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Condoms, contraceptives seized from Maoist hideout

Condoms, contraceptives seized from Maoist hideout

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 27, 2023 19:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Police seized condoms, contraceptive pills and pregnancy test kits from a Maoist hideout following an exchange of fire with red rebels on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, a senior officer said in Nabarangapur on Thursday.

IMAGE: The site of Wednesday's IED explosion in which a police vehicle was blown up by Naxals killing 10 policemen, in Dantewada, on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

Giving details of the exchange of fire, Nabarangpur, Superintendent of Police, S Sushree said the elite Special Operations Group (SOG) of Odisha Police conducted an anti-Maoist operation in Raighar area of Nabarangpur district bordering Chhattisgarh.

 

An encounter took place on Tuesday night.

The SP said on Wednesday at around 9.30 am, the operational teams of police came across a group of about 20 to 25 armed Communist Party of India-Maoist cadres including Murli (Central Committee Member), Kartik, Guddu, Akash, Nandal and others at east of village Saibin Kachhar in Udanti sanctuary.

"On seeing the operational team, the armed Maoists started firing at the police party. On defence police returned the fire. The exchange of fire continued for about half an hour. Taking advantage of the terrain and dense forest, the Maoists managed to escape from the camp," said the SP.

The SP said huge quantities of articles were seized from a Maoist camp.

She said that condoms, contraceptive pills and pregnancy test kits were found in the camp.

Two guns have also been seized. Besides Maoist leaflets, banners, detonators and food items were also found in the camp, she said.

The SP said that there was sufficient evidence that women were being sexually exploited in Maoist camps.

Combing operation has been intensified in the inter-state border areas of the district.

Senior officers are monitoring the developments, she said.

Meanwhile, Odisha Police has issued a high alert in the districts -- Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur, bordering Chhattisgarh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Will never forget': Eyewitness recounts Naxal blast
'Will never forget': Eyewitness recounts Naxal blast
The worst Naxal attacks in Chhattisgarh since 2009
The worst Naxal attacks in Chhattisgarh since 2009
'We have brought down naxal violence by 40%'
'We have brought down naxal violence by 40%'
'Ready to be hanged if proved I threatened wrestlers'
'Ready to be hanged if proved I threatened wrestlers'
Death of ad hoc teacher sparks protests in DU college
Death of ad hoc teacher sparks protests in DU college
Protesting wrestlers tarnishing India's image: PT Usha
Protesting wrestlers tarnishing India's image: PT Usha
NIA probe ordered into Ram Navami violence in Howrah
NIA probe ordered into Ram Navami violence in Howrah
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why security forces fail to foil Naxal's IED attacks

Why security forces fail to foil Naxal's IED attacks

Confessions of a surrendered Naxal: 'Why I joined, why I renounced'

Confessions of a surrendered Naxal: 'Why I joined, why I renounced'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances