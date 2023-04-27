Condoms, contraceptives seized from Maoist hideout

Police seized condoms, contraceptive pills and pregnancy test kits from a Maoist hideout following an exchange of fire with red rebels on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, a senior officer said in Nabarangapur on Thursday.

IMAGE: The site of Wednesday's IED explosion in which a police vehicle was blown up by Naxals killing 10 policemen, in Dantewada, on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

Giving details of the exchange of fire, Nabarangpur, Superintendent of Police, S Sushree said the elite Special Operations Group (SOG) of Odisha Police conducted an anti-Maoist operation in Raighar area of Nabarangpur district bordering Chhattisgarh.

An encounter took place on Tuesday night.

The SP said on Wednesday at around 9.30 am, the operational teams of police came across a group of about 20 to 25 armed Communist Party of India-Maoist cadres including Murli (Central Committee Member), Kartik, Guddu, Akash, Nandal and others at east of village Saibin Kachhar in Udanti sanctuary.

"On seeing the operational team, the armed Maoists started firing at the police party. On defence police returned the fire. The exchange of fire continued for about half an hour. Taking advantage of the terrain and dense forest, the Maoists managed to escape from the camp," said the SP.

The SP said huge quantities of articles were seized from a Maoist camp.

She said that condoms, contraceptive pills and pregnancy test kits were found in the camp.

Two guns have also been seized. Besides Maoist leaflets, banners, detonators and food items were also found in the camp, she said.

The SP said that there was sufficient evidence that women were being sexually exploited in Maoist camps.

Combing operation has been intensified in the inter-state border areas of the district.

Senior officers are monitoring the developments, she said.

Meanwhile, Odisha Police has issued a high alert in the districts -- Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur, bordering Chhattisgarh.