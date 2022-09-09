News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Comic Kunal Kamra's Gurgram shows cancelled after VHP, Bajrang Dal threat

Comic Kunal Kamra's Gurgram shows cancelled after VHP, Bajrang Dal threat

Source: PTI
September 09, 2022 21:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A bar in Gurugram cancelled shows by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra after after they threatened of protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal.

Photograph: Courtesy @kunalkamra88/Twitter

Kamra was scheduled to perform on September 17 and 18 at Studio Xo Bar in Sector 29.

The VHP and the Bajrang Dal on Friday submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav through Tehsildar demanding cancellation of the show.

 

The members of the Hindu right wing bodies said if the show is not cancelled, they will hold a protest against it. The show is likely to create tension in the city, they added.

"Comedian Kunal Kamra makes fun of Hindu gods and goddesses in his show, which is quite wrong. In such a situation, due to the show being held in the city, tension can arise, we request it be cancelled at the earliest or we will protest," read the memorandum.

"There have been many cases registered against Kunal Kamra in the past. If the show is not cancelled, we will protest," said Ajit Yadav, district president of the VHP.

While administration is still to react on the appeal, the bar management announced they were cancelling the show to avoid trouble.

"We have got calls from many departments and also members of outfits visited the venue to warn us and finally we have cancelled the show. We have informed ticketing companies like Book My Show and others.

"The show would not happen," said Gyan, an employee of Studio Xo Bar.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The perils of being a comedian in the Republic of India
The perils of being a comedian in the Republic of India
Parl panel grills Twitter over Kunal Kamra's tweets
Parl panel grills Twitter over Kunal Kamra's tweets
Free speech: Don't let them finish off your rights
Free speech: Don't let them finish off your rights
Asia Cup PHOTOS: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
Asia Cup PHOTOS: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
SC stays razing of Goa eatery linked to Phogat death
SC stays razing of Goa eatery linked to Phogat death
PHOTOS: Devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
PHOTOS: Devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha
SAFF U-17: India U-17 go down to Nepal
SAFF U-17: India U-17 go down to Nepal
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'No protection from jokes': Comic Kunal Kamra in SC

'No protection from jokes': Comic Kunal Kamra in SC

Uttam's Take: Kunal Kamra and Free Speech

Uttam's Take: Kunal Kamra and Free Speech

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances