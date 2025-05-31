Colombia withdraws pro-Pak statement after Throor's rebuttal

In a significant accomplishment for India in its global outreach effort to expose Pakistan and to convey its zero tolerance against terrorism, Colombia, which earlier in its statement sympathised with Pakistan over the loss of lives, has now withdrawn its statement.

IMAGE: All-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor addresses the media, in Bogotá, Colombia. Photograph: @ShashiTharoor/X

While speaking with ANI on Friday, after the Indian delegation met with the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio in Bogota, said that "We are very confident with the explanation that we received today and the detailed information that we now have regarding the real situation, the conflict, and what happened in Kashmir, we can also continue the dialogue...".

Appreciating Colombian position on the matter after explaining India's view and position, Tharoor said that "The Vice Minister very graciously mentioned that they have withdrawn the statement that we had expressed concern about and that they fully understand our position on the matter, which is something we really value."

"Began today with an excellent meeting with the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio, and her senior colleagues dealing with the Asia-Pacific. I expressed India's view of recent events and voiced disappointment at Colombia's statement on 8 May, conveying "heartfelt condolences" to Pakistan. The Minister assured me that the statement had been withdrawn and that our position was now properly understood and strongly supported", tweeted Tharoor after meeting with the vice minister.

Tharoor, who is leading the all-party delegation to the Americas during his Bogota visit, had expressed dismay over the South American country's stance during a press conference on Thursday.

He said that India was disappointed with the Colombian government for expressing condolences over the loss of lives in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, rather than sympathising with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Former Indian Ambassador to the United States and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Taranjit Singh Sandhu said that the delegation's detailed explanation helped reverse the Colombian stance.

"This morning we had a detailed interaction with the acting Foreign Minister and our leader and the entire team made specific points to them explaining to them the timeline which perhaps to an extent they might have missed out. The end result was that they are withdrawing one of the other statements which had come out and have promised and stated, actually quite clearly, on terrorism and the issue. The importance of Colombia, apart from other reasons, is also that it will be a member of the Security Council soon," Sandhu said.

Additionally, BJP MP Shashank Mani added that Colombia, a country once plagued by terrorism, now understands India's position well.

"It is notable that terrorism has affected Colombia as well. However, after a long struggle, Colombia is now a peaceful country. We have come here with a message of peace. We have clearly stated that we will give a fitting response to every terrorist attack, and when it is over, we want nothing but peace."

Tharoor is leading the multi-party delegation to the Americas.

After visiting Panama and Guyana, Tharoor and his delegation arrived in Colombia on Thursday in an effort of India's global outreach to convey India's zero tolerance against terrorism. After concluding the Colombia visit, the all party delegation on Saturday will be heading to Brazil and the United States.