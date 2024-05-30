News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Coast Guard, Navy on alert as Modi goes into 45-hour 'dhyan'

Coast Guard, Navy on alert as Modi goes into 45-hour 'dhyan'

Source: PTI
May 30, 2024 19:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his 45-hour long meditation at the famed Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari on Thursday evening.

After arriving from nearby Thiruvananthapuram by helicopter, Modi worshipped at the Kottai Bhagavathi Amman temple and reached the rock memorial by ferry and started meditation that is scheduled to go on till June 1.

Clad in a dhoti and a white shawl, Modi prayed at the temple and circumambulated the 'garbhagriha'. Priests performed a special aarti and he was given temple prasad that included a shawl and a framed photograph of the presiding deity of the temple.

 

Later, he reached the rock memorial by a ferry operated by the state government-run shipping corporation and began his meditation at the 'Dhyan Mandapam.'

Before he embarked on the dhyan exercise, for a while Modi stood on the stairs leading to the mandapam that offers a breathtaking view of the sea that surrounds the memorial from all sides.

Ahead of his departure on June 1, Modi is likely to visit the Thiruvalluvar statue, next to the memorial.

While outfits including Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam staged a black flag demonstration in Madurai opposing Modi, social media platform 'X' also witnessed a flood of #GoBackModi posts, amid political opposition to the broadcast of his meditation in view of the seventh final phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

All arrangements, including heavy security, are in place for Modi's 45-hour stay at the famed memorial named after the revered Hindu saint.

This is the first time the prime minister will be staying at the memorial, a monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda, who meditated over the rocks inside the sea towards the end of 1892.

While the PM chose Kedarnath cave to reflect and meditate following the end of campaign in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he has now chosen a spiritually significant place in the southernmost tip in the mainland.

Following the culmination of the hectic Lok Sabha election campaign over which he presided and in which he addressed over a multitude of political events such as roadshows and rallies, Modi will be meditating in an ambience of quietude, where probably only the sound of breaking waves could be heard.

While the memorial premises was teeming with security personnel, security has been beefed up in the entire Kanyakumari district and about 2,000 police personnel have been deployed, besides heightened vigil by the Coast Guard and the Navy.

Modi will meditate from the evening of Thursday to the evening of June 1 at Dhyan Mandapam, the place where Vivekananda -- a spiritual icon admired by the PM -- is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata'. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
2000 cops fan out in Kanyakumari for Modi's meditation
2000 cops fan out in Kanyakumari for Modi's meditation
Modi can meditate but ..: Mamata threatens to move EC
Modi can meditate but ..: Mamata threatens to move EC
Ahead of LS poll results, Modi to meditatefor 24 hrs
Ahead of LS poll results, Modi to meditatefor 24 hrs
Finally, longest election campaign comes to an end
Finally, longest election campaign comes to an end
Airfares to summer destinations defy heat, stay cool
Airfares to summer destinations defy heat, stay cool
21 killed, 47 hurt as bus falls into gorge in Jammu
21 killed, 47 hurt as bus falls into gorge in Jammu
Treesa-Gayatri shine; Sindhu loses again to Marin
Treesa-Gayatri shine; Sindhu loses again to Marin
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Modi to embark on meditation at Kanyakumari today

Modi to embark on meditation at Kanyakumari today

Congress urges EC to stop Modi meditation telecast

Congress urges EC to stop Modi meditation telecast

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances