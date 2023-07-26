News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Coal scam: Darda, son get 4-yr jail, ex-coal secy gets 3 yrs

Coal scam: Darda, son get 4-yr jail, ex-coal secy gets 3 yrs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 26, 2023 17:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded a four-year jail term to ex-Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Darda, his son Devender Darda, and businessman Manoj Kumar Jayaswal in a case related to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh.

Photograph: ANI Photo

All three convicts were taken into the custody after the court order.

Special Judge Sanjay Bansal also sentenced ex-coal secretary H C Gupta and two former senior public servants K S Kropha and K C Samria to three years in jail.

 

These three convicts were, however, granted bail on a personal bond by the court to enable them to challenge their conviction and punishment in the high court.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the company, JLD Yavatmal Energy Pvt Ltd, which was convicted in the case.

In the 13th conviction in the coal scam, a massive political scandal which rocked the erstwhile Manmohan Singh government, the court had on July 13 convicted seven accused under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
2 former babus get jail term in coal scam case
2 former babus get jail term in coal scam case
How Manmohan Singh became 'conspirator number 3' in coal scam
How Manmohan Singh became 'conspirator number 3' in coal scam
More upsides ahead for Coal India
More upsides ahead for Coal India
Indian hockey targets Asian Games Gold, Paris Olympics
Indian hockey targets Asian Games Gold, Paris Olympics
Best Family Dramas On OTT
Best Family Dramas On OTT
When Modi told Oppn to be ready to bring no trust vote
When Modi told Oppn to be ready to bring no trust vote
SC revives Gyanvapi plea disposed of 'inadvertently'
SC revives Gyanvapi plea disposed of 'inadvertently'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Coal scam: 'All decisions taken by Manmohan Singh'

Coal scam: 'All decisions taken by Manmohan Singh'

Court refuses to let off Hindalco in coal block case

Court refuses to let off Hindalco in coal block case

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances