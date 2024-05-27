News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Close shave for Rahul at Bihar rally as dais caves in

Close shave for Rahul at Bihar rally as dais caves in

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 27, 2024 16:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday had a close shave when a portion of the dais set up for one of his election rallies in Bihar caved in.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting at Khusrupur in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gandhi was at Paliganj, on the outskirts of the state capital, to canvass for Rashtriya Janata Party president Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti, who is contesting Patliputra Lok Sabha seat.

Bharti was leading Gandhi towards his seat when he was seen struggling for balance as a portion of the make-shift stage sagged.

 

An alert Bharti quickly held Gandhi by the hand, helping him regain his balance and they smilingly told anxious security personnel, who ran to help, that the Congress leader was fine.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'The 1st Time I Haven't Voted Since 1962'
'The 1st Time I Haven't Voted Since 1962'
Promises Of A Roof Meet Harsh Reality
Promises Of A Roof Meet Harsh Reality
Is There Really No Alternative To Modi?
Is There Really No Alternative To Modi?
Who SLAYED at the Cannes This Year? VOTE!
Who SLAYED at the Cannes This Year? VOTE!
Sebi mandates 10-minute video disclosure for IPOs
Sebi mandates 10-minute video disclosure for IPOs
SRK Bonds With KKR Mums
SRK Bonds With KKR Mums
Iyer Fire Destroys Sunrisers!
Iyer Fire Destroys Sunrisers!
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'Mr Modi Is Rattled'

'Mr Modi Is Rattled'

The Plight Of Indian Voters

The Plight Of Indian Voters

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances