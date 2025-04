Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Wednesday recommended to the Union Law Ministry to appoint senior-most Supreme Court judge Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as the next CJI.

IMAGE: Supreme Court B R Gavai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Justice Gavai is slated to take oath as the 52nd CJI on May 14.

CJI Khanna is due to retire on May 13.