CJI Gavai reveals post-retirement plans

CJI Gavai reveals post-retirement plans

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 26, 2025 17:35 IST

Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on Saturday said he will do consultation and arbitration after his retirement, and will not accept any government post.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India Justice B R Gavai speaks during Van Mahotsav organised under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

He was speaking at the inauguration of Late T R Gilda Memorial E-Library in Amravati District and Sessions Court in Maharashtra.

"I have declared this on several occasions in the past that I will not accept any government position after November 24. I will do consultation and arbitration," CJI Gavai said.

 

The CJI is due to retire on November 23.

Justice Gavai on Friday paid tributes at the memorial of his father and former governor of Kerala and Bihar, R S Gavai, in his native village Darapur in Amravati.

The CJI, along with his family members, attended the death anniversary programme of his father in their village.

On Friday, he also laid the foundation stone for a grand gate to be constructed on the way to Darapur village.

The entrance has been named after R S Gavai, who was fondly called Dadasaheb Gavai.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
