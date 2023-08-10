News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC

CJI announces launch of e-pass portal to enter SC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 10, 2023 12:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Thursday announced the launch of portal 'SuSwagatam', which would enable advocates, visitors, interns and others to register themselves online and get e-passes to enter the apex court.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud visits Block D, Additional Building Complex (ABC), Supreme Court, to inspect the work in progress of the public canteen, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

As soon as a five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud assembled to hear a batch of pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, the CJI announced about this online facility.

 

"'Suswagatam' is a web based and mobile friendly application that allows users to register themselves online and request for e-passes for various purposes such as attending court hearing, meeting advocates…," the CJI said.

Justice Chandrachud said, "The 'Suswagatam' portal was tested as a pilot project since July 25, 2023 and has received positive feedback from the users."

He said that as on August 9, more than 10,000 e-passes have been issued through the portal on a pilot basis.

"You do not have to wait in the queue in the morning. All passes are generated online. This is a facility made available from this morning," the CJI said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the courtroom, told the bench that there used to be long queue in the morning hours at the apex court's counter to get the entry pass.

Justice Chandrachud said a video tutorial on how to use the application is also available on the website.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Judiciary is nation's last hope'
'Judiciary is nation's last hope'
'Judiciary has hijacked the Constitution'
'Judiciary has hijacked the Constitution'
'3 People Can't Decide How Judges Are Appointed'
'3 People Can't Decide How Judges Are Appointed'
Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases
Mumbai Parties As Jailor Releases
Asian CT: India face Japan in high-stakes semis
Asian CT: India face Japan in high-stakes semis
New bill removes CJI from EC selection panel
New bill removes CJI from EC selection panel
'We can win gold at Asian Games'
'We can win gold at Asian Games'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

At Stake, Independence Of The Judiciary

At Stake, Independence Of The Judiciary

'Judges are not free of fear'

'Judges are not free of fear'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances