Following the Supreme Court order, Central Industrial Security Force personnel arrived on Thursday, August 22, 2024, to take over the security at Kolkata's R G Kar Hospital.

The action was initiated following the rape and murder of a junior doctor and vandalism by a mob.

The force is expected to secure the resident doctors' hostel and other facilities.

IMAGE: CISF personnel arrive here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: CISF personnel in discussion at the hospital.

IMAGE: CISF personnel assemble at the hospital, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com