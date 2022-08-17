News
Rediff.com  » News » 3 CISF commandos sacked over security breach at NSA Doval's home

3 CISF commandos sacked over security breach at NSA Doval's home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 17, 2022 18:48 IST
Three Central Industrial Security Force commandos have been dismissed from service and two senior officers of its VIP security unit transferred over a security breach at the residence of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval earlier this year, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: NSA Ajit Doval listens to the speech addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, in New Delhi, August 15, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Doval is a 'Z plus' category protectee under the central VIP security list and the security cover is provided by the Special Security Group unit of the CISF.

The punitive actions have been taken after a court of inquiry established by the CISF into the February 16 incident held the five officers guilty on various counts and recommended actions against them.

 

The officials said while three commandos of the SSG have been dismissed from service, the deputy inspector general heading this VVIP security unit and his second-in-command, a senior commandant-rank officer, have been transferred.

The security breach took place at about 7:30 an on February 16 when a man from Bengaluru attempted to drive his car into the high-security house of Doval in central Delhi.

The three commandos, who have been dismissed, were present at the NSA's residence that day as part of the security detail.

The man was intercepted outside the residence and was handed over to the Delhi police.

