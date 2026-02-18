Chinese military urged to boost English skills for global role

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is set to overhaul its English language training to enhance communication skills for international military engagements, peacekeeping operations, and arms sales.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/File Photo/Reuters

The Chinese military needs to revamp English-language instruction in its academies to improve the graduates' communication skills on the international stage, an article by senior lecturers from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) said.

Three senior lecturers from the PLA Air Force Early Warning Academy made the call in the article published in the February edition of the official Military-to-Civilian in China magazine, which is administered by the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence.

The authors stressed that strong English communication skills were essential as the PLA expanded its global footprint.

Li Yan, Dai Sishi and Zhang Yong, all associate professors from the military school, argued that English teaching in China's military schools was outdated and unbalanced. They said there was too much focus on vocabulary, grammar and reading and writing, but not enough on communication and presentation.

"English is the common language of communication in United Nations peacekeeping operations, multinational joint military exercises and international military academic forums," the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post quoted the article in its report on Wednesday.

The officials cited naval escort missions in the Gulf of Aden, where Chinese crews must use English to coordinate routes and discuss security with other navies, and said language skills were also important for international arms sales.

They said that in areas such as drone technology, the ability to communicate effectively in English could make or break projects, as technical teams must 'accurately interpret equipment performance parameters and answer clients' technical questions'.

Proposed Changes to PLA English Instruction

The article also outlined a series of proposals to address the problem, including an overhaul of the curriculum to boost oral, listening and presentation skills.

It also called for the recruitment of more professionals with English and military expertise, including officers who have served overseas, and the increased use of interactive teaching methods, case discussions and simulations.

The lecturers said PLA English classes followed a model where 'teachers talk, and students listen', resulting in low participation rates from students and a relative lack of discussion in the classroom.

They said one study at a military academy had found that 80 per cent of students felt the classroom content was disconnected from their needs.

A follow-up survey found that while 70 per cent of students could master the military terminology found in textbooks, only 30 per cent could explain their technical requirements in simulated discussions about buying foreign military equipment.

The current assessment system primarily relies on written examinations testing vocabulary, grammar and reading comprehension at the expense of practical skills such as conversation and translation -- creating what the authors called 'a disconnect between the assessment system and actual combat needs'.

They also warned that many specialised English teachers did not have a good grounding in military matters and could only provide superficial explanations of concerns such as 'asymmetric warfare' and 'system disruption'.

In contrast, many lecturers from the military lacked the necessary English language skills.

The article also highlighted problems with faculty training, saying that nearly 60 per cent of teachers attended fewer than two professional training sessions per year and 75 per cent lacked practical experience.

It said that only 30 per cent of PLA institutions used resources such as military English Massive Open Online Courses and videos of military conferences, and most did not use technology to create simulated international command centres.