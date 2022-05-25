Chinese Jets Trying To Scare Quad Leaders?

As Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi, United States President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met at the Kantei palace in Tokyo on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, to give the Quad a boost, Chinese and Russian warplanes on Tuesday conducted joint air patrols over the Sea of Japan, the East China Sea and the West Pacific Ocean.

Please click on the images to view the Chinese-Russian aero sabre-rattling.

IMAGE: A Chinese H-6 bomber flies over the East China Sea in this picture taken by the Japan Air Self-Defence Force and released by Japan's defence ministry, May 24, 2022. All photographs: Defense ministry of Japan/Reuters

IMAGE: A Russian IL-20 information gathering warplane flies over the East China Sea in this picture taken by the Japan Air Self-Defence Force and released by Japan's defence ministry, May 24, 2022.

IMAGE: A Russian TU-95 bomber flies over the East China Sea in this picture taken by the Japan Air Self-Defence Force and released by Japan's defence ministry, May 24, 2022.

IMAGE: A Russian TU-95 bomber and Chinese H-6 bombers fly over the East China Sea in this picture taken by the Japan Air Self-Defence Force and released by Japan's defence ministry, May 24, 2022.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com