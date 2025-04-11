China hits US with 125% tariffs, Xi seeks EU support

China on Friday raised its additional tariffs on imports from the United States to 125 per cent in retaliation to the Trump administration's 145 per cent levies on Chinese exports.

IMAGE: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Chinese President Xi Jinping speak as they walk along the gardens of Diaoyutai Guest House after a meeting in Beijing, on April 11, 2025. Photograph: Andres Martinez Casares/Pool via Reuters

The Chinese Commerce Ministry here said China raised additional tariffs to 125 per cent on imported US products, raising the levies from the previous 84 per cent.

China also filed a lawsuit with the WTO following the US tariff hikes, the commerce ministry said.

According to the latest US notification, the overall trade tariffs on China amounted to 145 per cent.

China earlier retaliated with 84 per cent levies and imposed restrictions on imports of some US films, expressing its interest in holding dialogue with Washington to resolve the issue.

China is the only country which retaliated against Trump's tariffs.

President Xi Jinping on Friday called on the European Union to join Beijing in opposing 'bullying' from the US, saying 'there are no winners in a tariff war'.

"China and the EU are firm supporters of economic globalisation and free trade," Xi said during a meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Beijing.

"There is no winner in a tariff war," Xi said, calling on China and the EU to jointly resist 'unilateral bullying'.