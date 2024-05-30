News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Chhota Rajan gets life for Mumbai hotelier's murder in 2001

Chhota Rajan gets life for Mumbai hotelier's murder in 2001

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 30, 2024 17:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A special court in Mumbai on Thursday sentenced gangster Chhota Rajan to life imprisonment in the case of murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty here in 2001.

IMAGE: Gangster Chhota Rajan. Photograph: PTI Photo/File image

Special judge for cases under the Maharashtra Control Of Organised Crime Act, AM Patil, held Rajan guilty under the Indian Penal Code provisions for murder.

 

Jaya Shetty owned the Golden Crown Hotel at Gamdevi in central Mumbai.

Shetty was shot dead by two alleged members of Rajan's gang on the hotel's first floor on May 4, 2001.

The court's detailed order was not yet available.

The police had registered the murder case based on a complaint filed by the hotel manager.

A probe into the case indicated Shetty had received extortion calls from Hemant Pujari, a member of the Chhota Rajan gang, and was killed because of his failure to pay the money.

As there have been a number of cases filed against Rajan for extortion and related offences, charges under the stringent MCOCA were also added against him and other accused in the case of the hotelier's murder.

In previous two separate trials, three other accused in the murder case were convicted, and one was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Rajan, already serving life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011, is currently lodged at the Tihar jail in Delhi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
CBI arrests Chhota Rajan's aide Santosh Sawant
CBI arrests Chhota Rajan's aide Santosh Sawant
Why did Chhota Rajan kill J Dey?
Why did Chhota Rajan kill J Dey?
Rajan moves HC to halt 'Scoop' web series' release
Rajan moves HC to halt 'Scoop' web series' release
PIX: Sabalenka eases past Uchijima; Medvedev advances
PIX: Sabalenka eases past Uchijima; Medvedev advances
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Will Get Married On...
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Will Get Married On...
Co-hosts USA get a shot in the arm with T20 WC
Co-hosts USA get a shot in the arm with T20 WC
Varanasi, Detroit, Venice to host Toyota's initiative
Varanasi, Detroit, Venice to host Toyota's initiative
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Chhota Rajan planned to kill Dawood in 1998: Lakdawala

Chhota Rajan planned to kill Dawood in 1998: Lakdawala

Case against Rajan for bid to murder scribe closed

Case against Rajan for bid to murder scribe closed

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances