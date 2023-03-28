Chhawla rape-murder: SC rejects pleas against acquittal of 3 death row convicts

The Supreme Court has dismissed petitions seeking review of its verdict acquitting three death row convicts in the gangrape and murder case of a 19-year-old girl in Chhawla area here in 2012.

IMAGE: The Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi said there is no factual or legal error, apparent on the face of record requiring review of the judgment passed by this court.

Besides the Delhi government, father of the victim, activist Yogita Bhayana, Uttarakhand Bachao Movement and Uttarakhand Lok Manch had sought the review of the judgement.

"After having considered the judgement and other documents on record, we do not find any error either factual or legal, apparent on the face of record requiring review of the aforestated judgement passed by this court.

"Even if an event, which has no nexus to the instant case had taken place subsequent to the pronouncement of the judgment that would not be a ground to entertain the review petitions," the bench said in its March 2 order which was uploaded on Tuesday.

On the plea filed by Bhayana, Uttrakhand Bachao Movement and Uttarakhand Lok Manch, the apex court said application at the instance of a person who was not a party to the criminal proceedings is not maintainable.

The top court, on February 8, had agreed to constitute a three-judge bench to consider pleas for a review of its verdict acquitting the three death row convicts in the case.

In 2012, the three accused had allegedly gangraped the girl, murdered her and mutilated her body with a screwdriver and other weapons. The trial court had awarded them a death sentence and the high court upheld it in August 2014.

The apex court set aside the high court order and acquitted them of the offences in November last year, sparking a debate on the verdict.

Except the plea seeking review of a judgement awarding death penalty to a convict, such petitions are considered and decided in chambers.