News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Chhawla rape-murder: SC rejects pleas against acquittal of 3 death row convicts

Chhawla rape-murder: SC rejects pleas against acquittal of 3 death row convicts

Source: PTI
March 28, 2023 22:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court has dismissed petitions seeking review of its verdict acquitting three death row convicts in the gangrape and murder case of a 19-year-old girl in Chhawla area here in 2012.

IMAGE: The Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi said there is no factual or legal error, apparent on the face of record requiring review of the judgment passed by this court.

 

Besides the Delhi government, father of the victim, activist Yogita Bhayana, Uttarakhand Bachao Movement and Uttarakhand Lok Manch had sought the review of the judgement.

"After having considered the judgement and other documents on record, we do not find any error either factual or legal, apparent on the face of record requiring review of the aforestated judgement passed by this court.

"Even if an event, which has no nexus to the instant case had taken place subsequent to the pronouncement of the judgment that would not be a ground to entertain the review petitions," the bench said in its March 2 order which was uploaded on Tuesday.

On the plea filed by Bhayana, Uttrakhand Bachao Movement and Uttarakhand Lok Manch, the apex court said application at the instance of a person who was not a party to the criminal proceedings is not maintainable.

The top court, on February 8, had agreed to constitute a three-judge bench to consider pleas for a review of its verdict acquitting the three death row convicts in the case.

In 2012, the three accused had allegedly gangraped the girl, murdered her and mutilated her body with a screwdriver and other weapons. The trial court had awarded them a death sentence and the high court upheld it in August 2014.

The apex court set aside the high court order and acquitted them of the offences in November last year, sparking a debate on the verdict.

Except the plea seeking review of a judgement awarding death penalty to a convict, such petitions are considered and decided in chambers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Chhawla gangrape: Victim's father challenges SC order
Chhawla gangrape: Victim's father challenges SC order
Ex-CJI on why Chhawala case accused were acquitted
Ex-CJI on why Chhawala case accused were acquitted
Chhawla victim's kin to appeal against SC acquittal
Chhawla victim's kin to appeal against SC acquittal
IPL 2023: KKR skipper Nitish Rana seeks blessings!
IPL 2023: KKR skipper Nitish Rana seeks blessings!
Mumbai faces 15 pc water cut for a month from Mar 31
Mumbai faces 15 pc water cut for a month from Mar 31
Modi responds: Oppn uniting against war on corruption
Modi responds: Oppn uniting against war on corruption
SC lifeline for MBBS students from China, Ukraine
SC lifeline for MBBS students from China, Ukraine
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

SC to review Chhawla convicts' acquittal on Thursday

SC to review Chhawla convicts' acquittal on Thursday

Evidence tampering not ruled out: SC in gangrape case

Evidence tampering not ruled out: SC in gangrape case

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances