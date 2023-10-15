Chhattisgarh list: Cong drops 8 MLAs; BJP says...

The Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh is trying to blame its legislators for its failures as eight MLAs have been dropped by the Congress in its first list of candidates for the assembly polls, state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Arun Sao claimed on Sunday.

IMAGE: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The Congress is pretending to be 'Sanatani' (pro-Hinduism) by declaring its first list on the first day of Navratri, but (communal) events in Kawardha, Biranpur and Mohla Manpur show the party's hatred for Sanatan Dharma and its followers, Sao alleged.

Chhattisgarh will see two phase Assembly polls on November 7 and 17, while votes will be counted on December 3.

The Congress on Sunday put out a list of 30 candidates, re-nominating 22 MLAs, including Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his 12 cabinet colleagues and state Assembly Speaker Charandas Mahant.

The ruling party in Chhattisgarh has denied tickets to eight sitting legislators, while it has fielded state unit chief and MP Deepak Baij.

"The way the Congress has denied ticket to eight MLAs shows Bhupesh Baghel has put the blame on his MLAs for the failure of his government to deliver. The Congress has renominated those candidates who have given protection to corruption. It shows the party's intention to commit scams (if it retains power)," Sao alleged.

The people of Chhattisgarh are aware of such moves and will teach the Congress a lesson in the elections, the BJP leader claimed.

Meanwhile, calling the list a 'winning and balanced' one as it has old and new faces, state Congress chief Deepak Baij said it was released on the auspicious day of Navratri and the party will get blessings of the goddess.

"Candidates have been declared for 19 of the 20 seats going to polls in the first phase (on November 7). The candidate for Jagdalpur will declared by evening. We will achieve the target of winning 75 seats (in the 90-member House)," Baij said.