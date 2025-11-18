HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Chhatrapati Shivaji bust reinstalled in Pune office after protests

Chhatrapati Shivaji bust reinstalled in Pune office after protests

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 18, 2025 08:32 IST

x

The removal of a bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from the premises of a government office in Pune triggered protests by various organisations, prompting the administration to reinstall the structure at its original spot.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The protesting outfits opposed the removal of the bust of the 17th-century Maratha warrior king, claiming it had been part of a heritage structure.

The bust was removed from the premises of the tehsildar's office in the Shukrawar Peth area of Pune on Saturday.

 

The administration clarified on Monday that as the office was being shifted to another site, the bust was removed respectfully, and it will be reinstalled in the new premises.

However, by evening, the administration relented and said the statue was being reinstalled at its original place.

"The bust was removed on Saturday night. The building is a heritage structure, and despite this, the bust was removed. Were necessary permissions obtained for the removal?" asked Sanjay More, president of the Shiv Sena (UBT) Pune city unit.

Several organisations staged a protest outside the tehsildar's office.

Tehsildar Archana Nikam, however, told reporters, "We obtained necessary permissions from the collector's office and followed all processes for the removal. The bust was handed over to the Public Works Department, and it will be reinstalled respectfully (in new premises)."

Nikam insisted the tehsildar's office was not a heritage structure.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Yashwant Mane later said, respecting the sentiments of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's followers, the statue has been reinstated in the same premises.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Shivaji, Sambhaji Were Secular, Visionary Kings'
'Shivaji, Sambhaji Were Secular, Visionary Kings'
Shivaji's Historic Escape From Agra
Shivaji's Historic Escape From Agra
No one has exclusive rights to Chhatrapati Shivaji's name: HC
No one has exclusive rights to Chhatrapati Shivaji's name: HC
Remembering Shivaji The Great
Remembering Shivaji The Great
Remembering the Mighty Shivaji, truly a world leader
Remembering the Mighty Shivaji, truly a world leader

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Nations With The Most Women In Parliament

webstory image 2

Chicken Foo Yung: 15-Min Omelette Recipe

webstory image 3

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

VIDEOS

Electronics Export Council CEO stresses India s push for self reliant electronics manufacturing5:02

Electronics Export Council CEO stresses India s push for...

Amit Bhadana visited Baba Mahakal in Ujjain 0:41

Amit Bhadana visited Baba Mahakal in Ujjain

Unfair & troubling Shashi Tharoor condemns death Penalty against Ex Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina0:28

Unfair & troubling Shashi Tharoor condemns death Penalty...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO