Chhatrapati Shivaji bust reinstalled in Pune office after protests

The removal of a bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from the premises of a government office in Pune triggered protests by various organisations, prompting the administration to reinstall the structure at its original spot.

The protesting outfits opposed the removal of the bust of the 17th-century Maratha warrior king, claiming it had been part of a heritage structure.

The bust was removed from the premises of the tehsildar's office in the Shukrawar Peth area of Pune on Saturday.

The administration clarified on Monday that as the office was being shifted to another site, the bust was removed respectfully, and it will be reinstalled in the new premises.

However, by evening, the administration relented and said the statue was being reinstalled at its original place.

"The bust was removed on Saturday night. The building is a heritage structure, and despite this, the bust was removed. Were necessary permissions obtained for the removal?" asked Sanjay More, president of the Shiv Sena (UBT) Pune city unit.

Several organisations staged a protest outside the tehsildar's office.

Tehsildar Archana Nikam, however, told reporters, "We obtained necessary permissions from the collector's office and followed all processes for the removal. The bust was handed over to the Public Works Department, and it will be reinstalled respectfully (in new premises)."

Nikam insisted the tehsildar's office was not a heritage structure.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Yashwant Mane later said, respecting the sentiments of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's followers, the statue has been reinstated in the same premises.