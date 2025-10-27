Chhath Puja: Prayers To The Sun God

The four day-long Chhath Puja celebrations began on Saturday with the Nahay-Khay ritual, marking the start of the festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.
On the first day, devotees took a dip in water bodies and prepared pure vegetarian meals as part of the purification ritual that sets the spiritual tone for the days ahead.
The second day, known as Kharna, involves a day-long fast that is broken after sunset with offerings of jaggery, rice, and wheat.
The prasad is shared among family and neighbours, reinforcing community bonds.
The third day, Sandhya Arghya, sees devotees gather by rivers, ponds, and other water bodies to offer arghya (prayers and offerings) to the setting Sun.
On the fourth and final day, Usha Arghya, prayers are offered to the rising Sun before devotees break their fast, symbolising renewal and spiritual rebirth.
