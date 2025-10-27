Chhath Puja: Prayers To The Sun God

IMAGE: Devotees offer prayer to the Sun God on the occasion of Nahay Khay, the first day of Chhath Puja, at Digha Ghat in Patna, October 25, 2025. All photographs: ANI Photo

The four day-long Chhath Puja celebrations began on Saturday with the Nahay-Khay ritual, marking the start of the festival dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

On the first day, devotees took a dip in water bodies and prepared pure vegetarian meals as part of the purification ritual that sets the spiritual tone for the days ahead.

The second day, known as Kharna, involves a day-long fast that is broken after sunset with offerings of jaggery, rice, and wheat.

The prasad is shared among family and neighbours, reinforcing community bonds.

The third day, Sandhya Arghya, sees devotees gather by rivers, ponds, and other water bodies to offer arghya (prayers and offerings) to the setting Sun.

On the fourth and final day, Usha Arghya, prayers are offered to the rising Sun before devotees break their fast, symbolising renewal and spiritual rebirth.

IMAGE: Devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Ganga on the occasion of Nahay Khay in Patna.

IMAGE: Devotees pray to the Sun God on the occasion of Nahay Khay.

IMAGE: Devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Ganga.

IMAGE: Women apply vermillion to each other during Nahay Khay in Patna.

IMAGE: Devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Ganga in Patna, here and below.

IMAGE: People buy fruits for offerings on the first day of Chhath Puja in Kolkata.

IMAGE: A woman shops for a bamboo basket on the occasion of Chhath Puja in Prayagraj.

IMAGE: A sugarcane vendor waits for customers at a market on the banks of the Brahmaputra ahead of Chhath Puja in Guwahati.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff