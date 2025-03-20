HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Chhaava' inciting communal tensions: Barelvi cleric seeks ban

'Chhaava' inciting communal tensions: Barelvi cleric seeks ban

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 20, 2025 15:56 IST

x

Barelvi sect cleric Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi has called for a ban on the film Chhaava, alleging it was inciting communal tensions and was directly responsible for riots in Nagpur.

 

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com

In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Razvi, who is also the National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Dargah Aala Hazrat, requested immediate legal action against the film's director, producer, and writer.

Razvi claimed that the film portrayed Emperor Aurangzeb in a manner that provoked Hindu youths.

 

"The atmosphere of the country is deteriorating since the release of the film Chhaava," Maulana Razvi stated in his letter. "In the film Chhaava, Hindu youth have been incited and provoked by showing the image of Emperor Aurangzeb as anti-Hindu. This is the reason why leaders of Hindu organisations are giving hate speeches about Emperor Aurangzeb at various places."

Razvi specifically cited the communal riots in Nagpur on Monday a direct consequence of the film's release.

"I immediately appealed for peace through the media and kept in touch with the Ulama and Imams of the mosque of Nagpur throughout the night to calm the atmosphere," he said.

"The Muslims of India do not consider Emperor Aurangzeb as their idol and leader. We consider him only a ruler, nothing more than that," Razvi added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Chhaava Has Become Controversial
Why Chhaava Has Become Controversial
'Hindus And Muslims Worked On Chhaava'
'Hindus And Muslims Worked On Chhaava'
Nagpur Protest Against Aurangzeb's Tomb Turns Violent
Nagpur Protest Against Aurangzeb's Tomb Turns Violent
What Politicians Said In Lead-Up To Nagpur Riots
What Politicians Said In Lead-Up To Nagpur Riots
Rioters will be dug out from graves, says Fadnavis
Rioters will be dug out from graves, says Fadnavis

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Actors Who Found Love After 50

webstory image 2

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 3

9 Most Hated Countries In The World

VIDEOS

Dhanashree arrives at Bandra court for final divorce hearing0:35

Dhanashree arrives at Bandra court for final divorce hearing

Chinar open winter games 2025 concludes in Gulmarg1:11

Chinar open winter games 2025 concludes in Gulmarg

Breathtaking Bhaderwah Valley! The Switzerland of India2:27

Breathtaking Bhaderwah Valley! The Switzerland of India

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD