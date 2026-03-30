CERN achieves first-ever antimatter transport: Why this breakthrough is important

In a groundbreaking achievement, CERN scientists have successfully transported antimatter across their Geneva site, marking a pivotal step towards understanding the universe's matter-antimatter asymmetry and opening doors for advanced antimatter research.

IMAGE: A technician stands near the equipment of the Compact Muon Solenoid (CMS) experience at the Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in the French village of Cessy near Geneva in Switzerland. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Key Points CERN scientists successfully transported antimatter (antiprotons) across their Geneva site, a world first.

The transported antiprotons will enable more precise measurements of antimatter properties at other European laboratories.

This breakthrough could help scientists understand the imbalance between matter and antimatter in the universe.

The BASE collaboration developed a portable cryogenic Penning trap (BASE-STEP) to safely store and transport the antiprotons.

Future plans include transporting antiprotons to Heinrich Heine University Dusseldorf for high-precision experiments.

In a global first, scientists at CERN, which operates the world's largest particle physics lab, were able to successfully transport antimatter across their laboratory's main site in Geneva.

Antimatter is the counterpart of matter, composed of antiparticles that have the same mass but carry opposite charge. Upon contact with matter, antimatter 'annihilates' and energy is released as per the equation E=mc^2 (E equals mc squared). Antimatter is therefore difficult to preserve.

The researchers from the 'BASE' collaboration at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), Switzerland, accumulated 92 antiprotons -- the antimatter counterpart of protons -- in a portable cryogenic Penning trap that they developed.

What The Breakthrough Means

The trap was then disconnected from the experimental facility, loaded onto a truck and continued with being experimented upon after the move.

The trip across the organisation's premises paves way for transporting antiprotons to other Europeans laboratories where properties of the antiparticle could be studied.

"Today, in a world first, a team of scientists from the BASE experiment at CERN successfully transported a trap filled with antiprotons in a truck across the Laboratory's main site," the researchers said in a statement.

"This world premiere is a test, the ultimate aim being to transport antiprotons to other European laboratories, such as (Germany's) Heinrich Heine University Dusseldorf (HHU), where very-high-precision measurements of the antiproton properties could be performed," the statement reads.

The Mystery of Matter-Antimatter Imbalance

The Big Bang is believed to have produced both matter and antimatter in equal amounts, in which case, the two should have annihilated each other because of having come in contact, leaving behind a Universe containing nothing.

However, the Universe is dominated by matter, and the imbalance between matter and antimatter is being studied by physicists around the world.

To deepen the understanding of antimatter, the BASE collaboration aims to precisely measure the properties of antiprotons and then compare the measurements with those taken with protons.

However, "the machines and equipment in CERN's 'antimatter factory', where BASE is located, generate magnetic field fluctuations that limit how far we can push our precision measurements," Stefan Ulmer, founder and spokesperson of BASE, said.

The fluctuations are minuscule, of the order of one billionth of a tesla, 20,000 times smaller than the magnetic field of the earth, and undetectable outside the building, the researchers said.

"However, the precision of the measurements taken in BASE is such that gaining an even deeper understanding of the fundamental properties of antiprotons will require moving the experiment out of the building," Ulmer said.

BASE-STEP: A New Era for Antimatter Research

The "antimatter factory" at CERN is the only place in the world where antiprotons can be produced, stored and studied.

Among the experiments at the organisation involving low-energy antiprotons, which are easier to store and study, the BASE holds long-standing records for containing antiprotons for more than one year.

The experiment invented the pioneering approach in order to move on to the next stage -- transporting antiprotons to an offline space for more precise experiments as well as sharing them with others

Thus, the BASE-STEP trap was developed -- an apparatus designed to store and transport antiprotons.

BASE-STEP is small enough to be loaded onto a truck and fit through ordinary laboratory doors, and can withstand the bumps and vibrations of transport, the researchers said.

'Greatest Challenge Still Remains'

The current apparatus -- which includes a superconducting magnet, liquid helium cryogenic cooling, power reserves and a vacuum chamber that traps the antiparticles using magnetic and electric fields -- weighs 1000 kilograms, which the team said was much more compact than BASE or any other existing system used to study antimatter.

"To reach our first destination -- our dedicated precision laboratory at HHU in Germany -- would take us at least 8 hours," Christian Smorra, the leader of BASE-STEP, said.

"This means we'd have to keep the trap's superconducting magnet at a temperature below 8.2 Kelvin (minus 265 degrees Celsius) for that long. So, in addition to the liquid helium, we'd need to have a generator to power a cryocooler on the truck. We are currently investigating this possibility," Smorra said.

The researchers said the greatest challenge still remains on arrival at the destination -- to transfer the antiprotons to the experiment without them vanishing.

"Transporting antimatter is a pioneering and ambitious project, and I congratulate the BASE collaboration on this impressive milestone. We are at the beginning of an exciting scientific journey that will allow us to further deepen our understanding of antimatter," Gautier Hamel de Monchenault, CERN Director for Research and Computing, said.