HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Centre forms panel to choose next CEC: Sources

Centre forms panel to choose next CEC: Sources

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 27, 2025 18:57 IST

x

The government has set up a search committee under Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to shortlist names for the appointment of the next chief election commissioner, sources said on Monday, citing an order.

IMAGE: Outgoing CEC Rajiv Kuamr. Photograph: ANI

The finance and the Department of Personnel and Training secretaries are the other two members of the panel.

So far, the senior-most election commissioner (EC) was elevated as chief election commissioner (CEC) following the retirement of the incumbent.

 

However, after a new law on appointments of the CEC and ECs came into force last year, a search committee shorlists names of five secretary-level officers for consideration of the committee for appointment as the CEC and ECs.

CEC Rajiv Kumar demits office on February 18 upon attaining 65 years of age.

While provisions of the 'Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023', are being applied for the first time to appoint a CEC, it was used to appoint ECs Gyannesh Kumar and SS Sandhu to fill vacancies created by the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey and the resignation of Arun Goel last year.

According to the law, the CEC and ECs will be appointed by the president on the recommendation of a selection committee headed by the prime minister and comprising the Lok Sabha opposition leader and a Union Cabinet minister to be nominated by the prime minister.

After Rajiv Kumar, Gyanesh Kumar is the senior-most election commissioner. His tenure is till January 26, 2029.

Sources said the search committee was constituted on January 17 by an order issued by the Union law ministry and it could meet during the Budget Session of Parliament that begins on January 31.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What CEC Rajiv Kumar plans to do after retirement
What CEC Rajiv Kumar plans to do after retirement
SC to hear pleas against CEC appointment under new law
SC to hear pleas against CEC appointment under new law
CEC reacts on EVM, voter roll tampering allegations
CEC reacts on EVM, voter roll tampering allegations
No mismatch even after checking 4.5cr VVPAT slips: CEC
No mismatch even after checking 4.5cr VVPAT slips: CEC
'Vague Allegations Against EC Unfair'
'Vague Allegations Against EC Unfair'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Actors Who Have Played Chhatrapati Sambhaji

webstory image 2

Top 5 Largest Indian Railway Stations

webstory image 3

Madison Has The Key To The Kingdom

VIDEOS

Indonesia President's 'Indian DNA' remark leaves PM Modi in splits1:17

Indonesia President's 'Indian DNA' remark leaves PM Modi...

Israeli forces kill 11 in Lebanon as thousands attempt to return home3:11

Israeli forces kill 11 in Lebanon as thousands attempt to...

Why Did Colombian President take a U-Turn within hrs after Trump's tariff call3:52

Why Did Colombian President take a U-Turn within hrs...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD