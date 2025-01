Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is celebrated every year on January 12. It is observed in India as National Youth Day.

IMAGE: Children wear Swami Vivekananda's face masks during a procession in Kolkata. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Mazumdar takes part in a marathon in Kolkata to pay tribute to Swami Vivekananda.

IMAGE: Women pose for a selfie at Swami Vivekananda's ancestral house in Kolkata.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participates in the making of the world's largest 3D rangoli in Bhopal to mark Swami Vivekananda's 163rd birth anniversary.

IMAGE: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a tribute to Swami Vivekananda in Puri.

