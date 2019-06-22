News
Rediff.com  » News » CBI files corruption case against IAF officials in Pilatus plane deal

June 22, 2019 12:09 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against unknown officials of the Indian Air Force, the ministry of defence and controversial arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari for alleged corruption in procurement of 75 Pilatus basic trainer aircraft in 2009, officials said on Saturday.

The CBI also carried out searches at the residence and office of Bhandari in connection with the deal, officials said.

Switzerland-based Pilatus Aircraft Ltd has also been named as an accused by the CBI in the case pertaining to the charges of irregularities and bribe of Rs 339 crore in the procurement, the agency said.

