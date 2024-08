Central Bureau of Investigation officers turned up at the home of former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh in Kolkata on Sunday..

IMAGE: Former R G Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh opens the door of his residence in Kolkata, August 25, 2024, for a CBI officer.

The CBI is investigating the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor and alleged financial irregularities at the R G Kar Medical College, here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Paramilitary personnel outside former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh's home.

IMAGE: CBI officers arrive at former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh's residence.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com